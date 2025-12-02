The performance is the latest remarkable chapter in the band’s story, which began in a Port Isaac sitting room in 1990. Back then, a group of friends – fishermen, lifeboatmen, a coastguard and a marine engineer – gathered sing traditional Cornish songs in full voice rather than faltering after a verse and chorus. Their naturally balanced range of voices allowed them to revive the free-flowing harmonies noted in Cornish singing traditions as far back as the 1800s.