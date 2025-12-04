THE Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a remarkable milestone in a story rooted in generosity, creativity and community commitment.
Established in 2000 by Sue Hooper MBE, the Foundation was created with a clear and heartfelt purpose: to inspire, encourage, and support young people in the arts. Over the years, it has helped countless aspiring performers unlock their potential across music, drama, dance, and a wide range of creative disciplines.
During its quarter-century of service, the Foundation has awarded an impressive number of grants, scholarships and sponsorships. These contributions have not only opened doors for young artists but have also shaped futures.
Many beneficiaries have progressed to notable careers on stages and in studios across the UK and beyond. Others have taken the skills, confidence and discipline gained through arts engagement into their wider personal and professional lives, demonstrating the lasting impact of early creative support.
Reflecting on this special anniversary, Sue expressed her gratitude and pride on behalf of the Trustees, saying: “It’s been very satisfying to see young people flourish through the arts. Their success, passion and creativity are the Foundation’s greatest reward.”
The Foundation’s influence extends far beyond individual grant-giving. Through concerts, workshops, educational outreach and collaborations with local organisations, it has played a vital role in enriching cultural life in Saltash and across parts of Cornwall. Its work is built on the firm belief that the arts strengthen communities, enhance well-being, and foster connection.
This ongoing success has only been possible thanks to the dedication of trustees, volunteers, patrons, sponsors and supporters whose generosity and commitment have sustained the Foundation from the beginning.
As it enters its next chapter, the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation remains determined to broaden its reach, strengthen its support for schools and local arts projects and continue nurturing creativity for all.
