BLUE Badge holders are being invited to take part in a survey about parking.
Cornwall Council has launched the survey, which can be found on the Let’s Talk Cornwall website to gain a better understanding of how the Blue Badge scheme is working for Cornish residents and people who visit the Duchy.
Blue badges are given to people with certain disabilities and enable them to park closer to shops and services, whether they’re the driver or a passenger in a vehicle. Approximately 36,000 people living in Cornwall have a Blue Badge.
The survey can be completed by Blue Badge holders, as well as carers, relatives or loved ones who drive with Blue Badge holders in their vehicles. It asks people about their understanding of the rules in regard to where Blue Badge holders are permitted to park, and to share their experiences of parking with a Blue Badge in Cornwall.
Statistics from the British Parking Association (BPA) show that Blue Badge misuse has increased dramatically in recent years, which can undermine the integrity of the scheme and make day to day life more difficult for those who genuinely need it.
The responses from the survey, which will be submitted anonymously, will help the council identify how it can better support Blue Badge holders and ensure that badges are being used correctly.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, the cabinet member with responsibility for community safety and public protection at Cornwall Council, said: “A Blue Badge can be a real lifeline for people with a disability and can make such a big difference to their day-to-day life.
“We want to make sure that Blue Badge holders have a clear understanding of where and when they can park and don’t get caught out with a parking fine.
“The feedback from this survey will help us identify what additional support we can provide to make sure all eligible Blue Badge holders are benefitting from the scheme.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.