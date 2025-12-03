“Lulu loves routine and would thrive in a home with a secure garden where she can burn off some energy without having to worry about her surroundings. With careful management, Lulu can be introduced to other dogs and has loved running around with her doggy friends at the centre. If Lulu isn't the right match for you, there are more rescue animals who have been saved from cruelty and neglect in search of a home on the RSPCA rehoming site.”