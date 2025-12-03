'Animals are starving behind closed doors' - that’s the message from the RSPCA, who have revealed a 25 per cent rise in neglect reports in Cornwall exposing an animal welfare crisis.
New figures from the animal welfare charity show that up to the end of October, its emergency line received 73,294 reports of neglect in England and Wales - a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
The startling statistics highlight the challenges facing RSPCA rescuers amid a worrying winter for animals.
The pet neglect surge has led the charity to launch an urgent appeal - The Big Give Back to Animals, which is calling on animal lovers to help raise vital funds to help the charity’s rescuers cope with rising demand for help. In Cornwall alone, the charity has received 777 reports about neglected animals in the first 10 months of this year - a heartbreaking 25 per cent rise compared to 620 in the same period last year.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA Cornwall branch at St Columb, which is caring for Lulu, said: “Lulu is a sweet and loving dog who thrives on attention, cuddles, and playtime. She enjoys belly rubs, playing with toys, and curling up for some quiet time indoors. She is house trained, and travels well in the car. Once settled, she’s perfectly fine being left alone for a few hours and walks beautifully on the lead while wearing her muzzle.
“Lulu loves routine and would thrive in a home with a secure garden where she can burn off some energy without having to worry about her surroundings. With careful management, Lulu can be introduced to other dogs and has loved running around with her doggy friends at the centre. If Lulu isn't the right match for you, there are more rescue animals who have been saved from cruelty and neglect in search of a home on the RSPCA rehoming site.”
RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “Animals are facing shocking levels of neglect right now - they are often starving behind closed doors and being left without the treatment they urgently need. The truth is, times are desperately tough, and innocent animals are tragically the ones paying the ultimate price.
“The heartbreaking surge in neglect reports has already shattered our records, and we fear for what is to come over the winter months.
“These are not just statistics; behind the staggering numbers are individual animals, all who desperately need and deserve our help to survive.It’s unbearable to see the pain in their eyes but that’s the reality facing our so many animals and our rescuers fighting to save their lives.”
One of the many animals who’ve been rescued from neglect by the RSPCA is Jaffa. She was living in filthy conditions when she was found. Now Jaffa has everything a cat could want. A cosy sofa she can nap on, and an exciting garden to explore.
Simon said: “Jaffa’s life was once very different. When we received a call from a worried member of the public, we went to investigate. Our rescuers found Jaffa, three other cats and a dog, living in squalor.
“The animals were surrounded by filth and mess. We found rotting food and poo everywhere. The smell was eyewatering. This wasn’t a safe environment for animals or humans. We visited but things didn't improve, so the animals were seized by police and passed into our care.
“Jaffa was underweight and covered in fleas. Once we treated her, she was fostered along with her brother Fin.
“Since then, Jaffa and Fin have found their ideal forever home together - but many other animals are still facing neglect this winter. But despite the challenges there is hope. The Big Give Back to Animals is a rallying cry for animal lovers to help us, help animals this winter as we try to raise vital funds to enable our rescuers to be there when they are needed most.
“Every year, we secure loving homes for tens of thousands and rescue countless animals from desperate cruelty and neglect but we need help to rescue, heal and protect the rising number of mistreated animals in desperate need of urgent care.”
The new neglect data follows statistics released by the charity last month which showed reports of abandoned animals have also sky-rocketed this year, with incidents raised with the RSPCA rising by more than 23 per cent in the first ten months of the year, with 24,270 incidents up to the end of October.
“In addition to responding on the frontline for animals, as a charity we’re doing all we can to keep animals in loving homes. Amid the tough financial climate, we’ve committed extra funding to crisis measures; launched an online cost of living hub, and expanded our pet food bank partnerships. But this vital work is only made possible by the kindness and generosity of our supporters. Every single donation goes directly toward building a better world for every kind of animal.”
