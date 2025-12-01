A powerful documentary filmed in Cornwall has won a top award at the prestigious Kendal Mountain Festival, one of the world’s leading celebrations of adventure, exploration and storytelling.
Selected from over 600 international submissions, The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay was recognised for its deeply moving portrayal of a group of unlikely underground explorers who find community, purpose, and connection in the forgotten mines of Cornwall.
For this certainly unconventional group - known as The Carbis Bay Crew - their subterranean adventures offer a cathartic release, allowing them to set aside worries, reconnect with themselves, and reset for the challenges of everyday life.
Shot over two years, Dan Simpkins’ documentary illuminates the emotional terrain beneath the surface: the complexities of masculinity, the quiet crisis in men’s mental health, and the unspoken bonds formed in extreme, almost secretive spaces.
Simpkins collaborated closely with long-time friends, fellow Falmouth University alumni and Cornish Editor Angus Breton, whose intimate knowledge of the region shaped the film’s emotional depth.
Dan said: “This film isn’t just about mine exploration—it’s about what we carry with us and the places we feel safe enough to let go. The men at the heart of this story opened their world to me, and this award honours their honesty as much as the filmmaking.”
This year’s theme at the Kendal Mountain Festival, Hope, made The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay especially resonant. In a landscape of big-budget adventure films, the documentary stood out for its intimate, human scale - revealing that great journeys can unfold in the most unlikely places.
Faye Latham, film and arts manager at Kendal Mountain Festival said: “As soon as this film was submitted for consideration at Kendal, we knew we'd found a gem - like an artefact discovered down one of the mines explored by the Carbis Bay Crew, this film has a kind of magic that can only be found in a film that's shown utter dedication—a labour of love to its director.
At Kendal we champion films that explore different facets of adventure with delicacy, craft, and above all, films which let the people within them shine. And this film - it's all about the people. We can't wait to see what Dan and the team go on to create, and we are so pleased that The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay is now part of the Kendal Mountain family.”
The project was created in partnership with MANUP?, the men’s mental health charity challenging stigma around talking openly. The team behind the documentary are also excited to announce at least six cinema screenings will be taking place in Cornwall in January.
The film will be screening with Q&A sessions with the cast and crew next month with tickets on sale now:
- Regal Cinema and Theatre, Redruth - January 9
- Newlyn Filmhouse - January 10
- Capitol Cinema, Bodmin - January 11
- Saltash Studios, Saltash - January 17
- Regal Cinema, Wadebridge - January 18
- The Poly Falmouth - January 24
The team is now actively seeking new projects that celebrate rich, underrepresented communities doing remarkable things. They invite anyone who feels their world deserves to be seen on screen to reach out and share their story.
The production is also calling on festivals, broadcasters and distributors who connect with the spirit of The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay to get in touch.
The film is ready to find its home, and the team is eager to collaborate with partners who believe in amplifying authentic voices and building bold, emotionally resonant slates and are also welcoming cinema screenings and Q&A sessions.
For a full list of winners, head to the Kendal Mountain Festival website: www.kendalmountainfestival.com/highlights/film-award-winners-2025
