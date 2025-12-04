CAWSAND Bay Sailing Club bridged the winter gap with a quiz night aimed at keeping members connected and raising funds.

The club, which sails from Easter to September, often finds it difficult to meet outside the season, prompting Penny Knowles to organise the event at Cawsand Congregational Church Hall.

Penny, assisted by husband John, hosted the evening with a mix of clever questions and creative challenges, including a memorable taste-test round in which teams identified ingredients in her homemade Cornish fudge.

A week’s holiday in Brittany – donated by Penny’s twin brother – was won by Theresa Holmes. The event raised £227 for essential safety boat costs ahead of next season.

The winning team, Not The Village People, featured Robin and Sally Davis, daughter Tamar, Josh Powlesland and 94-year-old Shirley Rundle.