CAWSAND Bay Sailing Club bridged the winter gap with a quiz night aimed at keeping members connected and raising funds.
Penny, assisted by husband John, hosted the evening with a mix of clever questions and creative challenges, including a memorable taste-test round in which teams identified ingredients in her homemade Cornish fudge.
A week’s holiday in Brittany – donated by Penny’s twin brother – was won by Theresa Holmes. The event raised £227 for essential safety boat costs ahead of next season.
The winning team, Not The Village People, featured Robin and Sally Davis, daughter Tamar, Josh Powlesland and 94-year-old Shirley Rundle.
