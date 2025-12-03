The homes are being delivered by Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) in partnership with Bloor Homes, marking Bloor’s first development in Cornwall and a new milestone for housing in the South East Cornwall area.
The new homes, part of the second phase of Treledan, include one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, alongside two bungalows, catering to a wide range of residents from first-time buyers to downsizers.
Of these, 34 homes will be available for affordable rent, while 20 homes will be offered for shared ownership through PCH’s SO Living brand. Importantly, the homes will be prioritised for people with a local connection, ensuring that families, young professionals, and older residents who are tied to Saltash will benefit first.
The development comes at a crucial time for Saltash, where housing demand is high. Over 500 households currently sit on the council’s social housing register with a connection to the town, highlighting the pressing need for affordable options. Treledan will provide much-needed high-quality homes, helping residents remain in the town, supporting local schools, shops, and services, and contributing to the ongoing vitality of the community.
Strategically located, the Treledan development is close to primary and secondary schools, shopping facilities and transport links, making it ideal for families, commuters and those seeking convenient access to nearby towns.
PCH, the largest social housing landlord in Plymouth, manages 16,000 homes across Plymouth and surrounding areas, including Bodmin and Liskeard.
Claire Baldry, Senior Project Manager at PCH, said: “We are delighted to be working with Bloor Homes once again to deliver much-needed new homes in the thriving town of Saltash. This marks our second project with Bloor Homes and we’re confident the high-quality homes being built will be a valuable addition to our housing stock and will be highly desirable to our residents.
“We are very proud to be part of this exciting development, helping to meet local housing needs and strengthening the local community.”
The first homes will be available from Winter 2025, with rental properties advertised via Cornwall Homechoice and shared ownership options listed on the SO Living website.
Ken Allen, Group Director of Partnership Housing at Bloor Homes, added: “Our Treledan development brings high-quality housing to Cornwall for the first time. Working with PCH ensures the homes are prioritised for local residents, helping the town grow while addressing an urgent housing need.”
Cornwall Council also highlighted the benefits of the scheme. Peter La Broy, cabinet member for housing, said: “These homes are very much welcomed – there are currently more than 500 households on the council’s social housing register with a local connection to Saltash.
“We’re supporting social housing providers to build more affordable homes in the areas where they are most needed and the development at Treledan is a great example of how our partnership working is making a difference for our residents.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.