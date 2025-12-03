Replacement buses will call at St Keyne village rather than St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, and at Duloe village instead of Causeland station. Coombe Junction Halt will not be served at any point during the works.
Passengers should also note that no rail replacement services will operate on Sunday, December 14, and are advised to plan ahead.
GWR says all timetable changes have been uploaded to online journey planners, while additional information is being shared through station announcements, posters and social media. Full details are available at gwr.com/upgrade
