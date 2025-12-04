A CORNISH roofer has been sentenced after repeatedly refusing to cooperate with safety inspectors investigating dangerous roof work being carried out without scaffolding.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the case highlighted both serious safety breaches and the increasing problem of abuse toward inspectors carrying out their duties.
The investigation began when HSE received a concern from a member of the public who had spotted workers replacing a domestic roof in Cornwall without any scaffolding or fall-prevention measures in place. When HSE inspector Hatti Shipp attended the site, she found roofing work being carried out in conditions she deemed immediately unsafe. Roofers were working at height with no protection from falls, prompting her to issue a prohibition notice to stop work with immediate effect.
The job was being overseen by Steven Hendry, 40, of Marthus Court, Liskeard, trading at the time as Apex Roofing & Property Services.
As is standard procedure following the service of a prohibition notice, Inspector Shipp made a formal request for further information under section 20(2) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, Section 20(c). This legal power requires individuals and businesses to provide documents, records or other material necessary for inspectors to assess ongoing risks and determine whether proper measures have been taken to put matters right.
Hendry, however, failed to provide any of the information required. HSE later told the court that he was also verbally abusive toward the inspector. His behaviour fell within HSE’s definition of work-related violence, which includes verbal abuse, threats or physical attacks directed at workers carrying out their job duties.
Despite having been legally prohibited from continuing the roofing work, Hendry went on to carry out further roof work without scaffolding, disregarding the prohibition notice entirely. His refusal to cooperate, combined with the continued unsafe activity, escalated the matter to legal proceedings.
When Hendry failed to attend a scheduled court hearing, magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest. He was later brought before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a requirement made under Section 20 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act.
On November 25, the court imposed a £400 fine and ordered Hendry to pay £3,852 in costs. Magistrates also granted an HSE application under Section 42, compelling him to finally provide the information originally requested. He must supply that material by March 1, 2026.
Following the sentencing, Ms Shipp said: “Part of our role to prevent further risk of injury is to follow-up with companies or individuals who work unsafely, ensuring they are held accountable for improving conditions for workers and demonstrating to the HSE that they have done so.
“The defendant made it impossible for us to conduct this work and confirm the safety of those he was paying to undertake roof work. Not only did Hendry demonstrate a flagrant disregard to HSE and its powers, he was also verbally abusive to me in the process.”
The prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Daniel Pool and paralegal officer Gabrielle O’Sullivan.
