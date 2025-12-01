CHRISTMAS has officially arrived in Torpoint as the town burst into festive cheer for the annual lights switch-on.
Fore Street came alive with local shops, seasonal stalls, delicious food and drink and joyful entertainment.
Crowds gathered for the Lantern Parade, while excitement grew amongst the younger audience as Father Christmas made a special appearance.
Performances from John Stewart, the Ukelele Band, Torpoint Community College, Torpoint Junior and Infant School, Carbeile Junior School, Torpoint Silver Band and the Coppola School of Performing Arts helped add to the occasion.
The lights were proudly switched on by Torpoint mayor Cllr Julie Martin, town crier David Green, citizen of the year Jeremy Lock and Father Christmas, who was later joined by members of the Royal Marines Band to add an extra touch of magic to proceedings.
