EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Building could become offices
PROPOSALS for the change of use of an existing standalone building for the use of a company called UK Wages has the potential to be supported
It responded to a pre-application advice application seeking the authority’s views on the potential for the standalone building at Tavy View, Carkeel, Saltash to be used by the company, with parking for eight cars.
Responding to the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department stated: “There is potential for the principle of this development to be acceptable, but at this stage officers cannot confirm whether an application would be supported. The site is located within the settlement of Carkeel and is well served by public transport within walking distance, along with numerous services and facilities. The surrounding area is residential and as such there is potential for neighbouring properties to be adversely impacted by the proposal.
“Matters of parking and vehicular movements are not of significant concern due to the size of the dwelling at present, similarly matters of overlooking and overbearing are not of significant concern as there are no external alterations proposed. There is some doubt over how much noise would result from the business use in terms of normal operations, visitors, vehicle movements etc.
“We would want to see a noise assessment submitted with a planning application that successfully demonstrates that there will be no significant impact on the neighbouring properties in terms of noise, identifying any mitigation that may be required. Without such information we cannot confirm whether such a proposal would be supported. Before pursuing a full planning application, I would strongly suggest that you discuss your intentions with the occupants of the surrounding dwellings, and due to the nature of the site and surroundings it would be worth consulting with the town council also.”
527 homes for Bodmin
Persimmon Homes Cornwall has overcome the final phase of the planning process, known as a reserved matters application for the construction of the homes, of which 132 will be classified as ‘affordable’ on land at Priory Road, adjacent to a development which incorporates the town’s Aldi supermarket and Bodmin Police station.
The affordable element represents 25 per cent of the total development, with the Bodmin target of 30 per cent not achieved as the developer submitted documents stating that the increased target would not be viable.
The 132 affordable properties are to be split, with approximately 66 being for affordable rent and 66 for shared ownership or ‘intermediate sale’.
However, the developer had to overcome significant concerns related to flooding, with the site the land sits in forming part of the town’s critical drainage area – with warnings that if the drainage system put into place was insufficient, it could lead to significant flooding of the town.
Documents explaining the reasons for approval note the following with relation to flooding, namely: “The Environment Agency (EA) and Cornwall Council Local Lead Flood Authority (CCLLFA) raised significant concerns at the outset of this reserved matters application. The outline planning application (PA12/12115) included information and work relating to this proposed development site not increasing flood risk to Bodmin by the inclusion and landscaping of surface water storage basins at the bottom of the valley together with robust features to intercept overland flows.
“This development site is in a very sensitive location from a flood risk perspective as it occupies the valley head of the designated Critical Drainage Area. The Bodmin Town Leat watercourse (designated as main river) which this site drains into is highly sensitive to rainfall.
“The leat flows below ground through the centre of the town and this culvert, which has a limited capacity and high flows must be carefully managed to ensure that no flooding occurs. If the capacity of the culvert is exceeded, a high number of properties are at risk of flooding. Therefore, only development that demonstrates flood risk will not be increased to these existing properties is appropriate development on this site.
“A considerable amount of work has been undertaken between the developer’s consultant and dialogue with the EA and CCLLFA to ensure that the proposed drainage features in or close to the valley bottom have the ability to slow and store this flow, as agreed in the outline planning application.
“Following numerous revisions and scrutiny, the EA and CCLLFA have removed their objections to the proposal. Furthermore, they are content that sufficient information has been submitted during the course of the application to discharge the relevant planning conditions on the outline permission which includes construction phase arrangements to protect water-quality and minimise flood risk, as well as ongoing post-completion management and maintenance arrangements.
“Accordingly, it is considered that the proposal is in compliance with the relevant development plan policies that seek to minimise flood risk and protect water quality.
Cornwall Council’s planners approved the reserved matters application subject to a number of conditions.
These included stipulating that a maximum of 75 per cent of the development can be occupied before the promised community facilities are completed and operational in addition to the construction of pedestrian and vehicle linkages to adjoining estates in accordance with the approved plans and to an adoptable standard and other conditions related to the design of the properties.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.