POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing person in Cornwall.
Kevin Eddy, 44, has been reported missing in the Bodmin area and there are concerns for his wellbeing.
He was last seen leaving Bodmin Hospital shortly before 11pm on Thursday, December 4.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Kevin is described as a white male, of medium build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with messy black hair and is clean shaven.
“He was wearing black boots, dark coloured jogging bottoms and a blue and black crew neck Nike jumper. Kevin has strong links to the Penzance area.
“Anybody who has seen Kevin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log 858 of 4 December.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.