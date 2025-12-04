The A30 was closed in both directions at Temple after the incident during the afternoon of Thursday, December 4.
While the west bound junction is now clear, the east bound junction is awaiting vehicle recovery.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This is a multi-vehicle collision, exact number not yet clear, which has taken place around the time of a hail storm.
“Doesn’t appear to be any injuries. Westbound is now clear, awaiting vehicle recovery eastbound.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.