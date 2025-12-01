POLICE have stepped up a major crackdown on knife crime across South East Cornwall, delivering more than 100 hours of high-visibility patrols, seizing dozens of blades and targeting hotspots on the rail network in a week of intensified action.
Neighbourhood officers in Liskeard, Saltash, Torpoint and Looe launched the co-ordinated campaign as part of Operation Sceptre, the national initiative aimed at combating knife crime and preventing serious violence. Although knife crime remains low in the region, police say early intervention and visible policing are key to stopping weapons from reaching the streets.
Inspector Ned Bowie, who leads the Liskeard sector neighbourhood team, said the force was determined to keep communities safe. “Knife crime is not a major problem in Devon and Cornwall, or indeed our sector, but we know how important it is to carry out activity that educates and deters people from carrying knives and to ensure our streets are safe from dangerous weapons.”
Officers carried out a series of hard-line measures, including a test-purchase operation in local shops using two young volunteers attempting to buy knives. All seven retailers passed, correctly applying Challenge 25 rules and refusing sales without ID.
Police also teamed up with British Transport Police for a specialist operation on the rail network. Officers patrolled trains and stations to deter people from carrying knives while travelling and to reassure passengers.
Across the four towns, teams conducted more than 100 hours of highly visible patrols, focusing on locations flagged through intelligence as potential risk areas. The increased presence resulted in 29 knives being surrendered at amnesty bins during the week.
Inspector Bowie stressed that while the awareness week showcased the work, the commitment is year-round. “Our teams remain focused on reducing violence through robust enforcement, education and partnership work,” he said. “This is about preventing tragedy and keeping our communities safe.”
