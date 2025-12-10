SALTASH is bursting into festive colour as the Christmas Tree Festival lights up St Nicholas and St Faith Church on Station Road.
From Saturday, November 29, to Friday, December 12, the church is transformed into a magical winter wonderland, packed with a joyful jumble of themed trees created by local schools, groups and organisations. With glitter, imagination and plenty of Christmas sparkle, each tree brings its own personality to the display.
Visitors can wander through this enchanting forest Monday to Friday, 2pm to 6pm. Entry is free, but cheerful donations are always appreciated.
And don’t miss the Grand Christmas Draw – the festival’s famous bumper raffle bursting with brilliant prizes.
It’s the perfect way to sprinkle a little extra festive fun on the countdown to Christmas!
