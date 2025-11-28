THE inaugural St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature Film Festival took place at the weekend, offering youngsters with two days of fun, wonder, and imagination.
White River Cinema presented the event, that was filled with movies, stories, and creativity, in partnership with the British Film Institute and Film Hub South West.
The red carpet was rolled out for the festival's guest of honour, esteemed author Sir Michael Morpurgo, and his entourage including his wife Claire. The event was officially opened by St Austell mayor Cllr Colin Hamilton who was captivated by the festival.
Mr Morpurgo delighted the audience with a few stories introducing the film, Kensuke's Kingdom, while the magic continued afterwards with an open Q&A with a number of fantastic questions from his adoring young fans.
In welcoming a sold out screening of over 150 people, Sir Michael said: “There is no other event like this that I know of, in the whole country this festival is leading the way in telling the story of how a book makes it to the big screen.
Will Burt, general manager of White River Cinema, has been working with Neil Ramjee from Film Hub South West in bringing this event to St Austell and was overwhelmed by the occasion.
He said: “To hear Michael speak so warmly about this festival and what it means to him and for the audience was phenomenal, he was a fantastic guest and the audience had a fantastic rapport with him.”
Simon Pollard, the chair and creator of St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature, was also instrumental in bringing the author to the festival.
He said: “What an honour and a privilege to host the much loved Michael Morpurgo in St Austell. The cinema was packed full of his fans and the buzz was palpable.
“Michael gave an insightful, inspiring and funny opening to the animated film, which the audience loved, followed by a great Q&A seeing excited fans ask him questions. An incredible first event for the film festival.
A writing competition was held on the day after under-12s were invited to submit a “movie pitch” of 100 words or less, with the prize for the winner being a family ticket to the White River Cinema in the town.
The best submissions were read by actress Jill Greenacre ahead of the screening of Matilda the Musical. Jill, who was joined by film writer and director Coco Bond for deciding the competition shortlist, was delighted to be a part of the event and is keen for Cornwall to host more film festivals.
She said: “It was a privilege and joy to meet Micheal Morpurgo who is a hero of mine and Claire his lovely wife, to see the beautiful animation which made me cry and to hear his wise and thoughtful answers to the very profound questions the children put to him. I'm sure he set the course of many of their creative lives that morning.
“Coco and I had huge fun reading out the film pitches - I was so impressed that they were mostly from four year olds. I think it's wonderful that the cinema hosted such a richly creative event.”
The festival also included a screening of Matilda the Musical and a energetic flash mob dance performance from St Austell based group Studio 4 Dance.
On Sunday, Alice in Wonderland was shown at the cinema, while the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party took place in the afternoon with featured authors Rebecca Cobb, Craig Barr Green, Julie Sykes, Naomi and James Jones. Children could dress to impress in their best Wonderland-inspired fancy dress outfits for a chance to win a prize.
White River Cinema are keen to host this event annually and with the support of the BFI and the overwhelming response from the audience they are already making plans.
