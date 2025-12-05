The much-loved Santas on a Bike ride returns on Saturday (December 6), drawing riders from across the region for a spectacular charity parade that has become a firm festive favourite.
Since its launch in 2017, the event has raised more than £26,000 for the hospice, with children and families lining the streets each year to watch the sea of red-suited riders roar past.
This year’s convoy will gather at North Road, Lee Mill Industrial Estate from 11am, setting off at 12.25pm. The route includes stops and pass-throughs at Ivybridge (12.30pm), Saltash (1pm, 15-minute stop), Liskeard (1.45pm), Lostwithiel (2pm), Par Market (2.15pm) and St Austell (2.45pm), before arriving at Little Harbour at around 3.15pm.
Street collectors, also dressed as Santas, will be out in each town to boost donations.
The ride remains one of the region’s most uplifting festive traditions. More than 400 riders took part in 2023, and although last year’s event was cancelled due to a red weather warning, organisers say enthusiasm is stronger than ever.
With many families facing difficult times, organisers emphasise that support for Little Harbour Children’s Hospice is more important than ever, helping provide essential care when it’s needed most. Plymouth Advanced Motorcyclists have been involved in organising the event since the very beginning.
Further details, including how to donate, can be found on the event’s Facebook page, website and JustGiving page.
