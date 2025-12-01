THE Bodmin Music Theatre Company will be presenting their production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Whistle Down the Wind early next year.
The production will be performed at two venues in 2026 - The Beat in Bodmin on February 27 and 28 and St Austell Arts Centre on March 25 and 26.
Swallow, a 15 year-old-girl growing up in America’s deep South in the fifties, discovers a mysterious man hiding out in a barn. When she asks who he is and the first words he utters are “Jesus Christ,” it’s as if all her prayers have been answered.
Swallow and the town’s other children vow to protect the stranger from the world that waits outside - the townspeople who are determined to catch a fugitive hiding in their midst. As fantasy and reality collide, Swallow is torn between the two and begins to discover who she is and where she is going.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s emotive score combines beautiful love songs and explosive rock music, with lyrics by acclaimed Meat Loaf and Bonnie Tyler songwriter Jim Steinman. It features “No Matter What,” which was covered by Boyzone, hitting number one in 18 countries.
Whistle Down the Wind contrasts the relentless influence of the modern world with the traditional values of the old days - something which the community at its heart yearns to return to. The evocative musical fuses epic storytelling with compelling characters to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/bodminmusicaltheatrecompany
