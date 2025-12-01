THE library in a Cornish town has reopened at a new location.
Fowey Library is now operating from the Pavilion at Squires Field, off Langurtho Road, in the town.
The library is a partnership between Cornwall Council Library Service and Fowey Town Council, with volunteers playing their part.
The library service describes the new base as a brilliantly-light, open space. There's room to work or study with computer support, story time sessions are held and the books available to lend range from non-fiction to novels, crime to romance, and children's picture books to chapter books.
A spokesperson said: “As well as shelves to browse, don’t forget that click and collect gives you access to the full Cornwall Library catalogue – reserve online and collect from the library at a time that suits you. People can use any library in Cornwall with their membership and can reserve and borrow any book.
“If you know anyone in Fowey, help us to spread the word by letting them know about the new library location. We’ll be building up clubs and activity sessions as we go, so let us know what you’d like to see.
“The library is free to use, including free access to e-books, e-audio and e-press/magazines, and there are no fines.
“Especially with the cost-of-living situation, people can benefit from this access to reading, information and computers.
“Being a library member offers you access to a wealth of information for leisure and learning. Library membership is free for anyone who lives, works or studies in Cornwall, for over a month. You can join online or come into your local library.”
The library, whose stock is provided and managed by Cornwall Council, is open on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm, Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and Saturdays from 10am to noon.
