THE much-loved Charity Christmas Jumper Walk is back for Christmas 2025 – and organisers promise it will be bigger and brighter than ever.
The festive fundraiser returns to The Stables at the Port Eliot Estate on Saturday, December 20, all in support of St Germans Primary School.
Festive treats await along the way, with warming glüwein served halfway and turkey rolls sizzling at the café for walkers returning to The Stables.
Entry is free, and the event is open to everyone. Organisers are simply asking for voluntary donations to help support the school and spread some seasonal cheer.
