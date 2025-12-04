THE Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge team, who organised the Split or Bust banger rally challenge earlier this year, will be hosting their annual Supermarket Sweep in the St Austell ASDA this Sunday (December 7).
The annual event will see the team donate food and hold extra food collections in support of the St Austell Foodbank. The public can join the fun from 9.30am as the organisers aim to smash the two-tonne mark in 2026.
Last year, the team purchased raised the equivalent of 1.6 tonnes for St Austell Foodbank, the largest total the fundraising event has donated since its inception.
The Supermarket Sweep is just one of many events held by Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge throughout the year to support the local community. This food will prove vital for struggling families in St Austell and the surrounding areas over the Christmas period.
One of the organisers, Sarah Hart, said: “We have eight teams all going ‘wild in the aisles’ who have to complete the shopping list from the foodbank and get to the checkout in 15 minutes. The winners are the ones that go closest to £100 and the prize is money toward their chosen charity.
“Some of the veteran ralliers will be in the foyer handing out lists of items that the foodbank desperately needs to the general public and asking if they could buy an item off the list when they do their shopping. Obviously there will be plenty of singing, dancing and fun all day long.”
“Donations will be going straight to the incredible team at St Austell Foodbank, who are working harder than ever to support local people in crisis this winter. Come down, say hi, drop some food in the trolleys, and help us make a real difference.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.