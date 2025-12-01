CORNWALL Air Ambulance has launched a new campaign to help keep families together this Christmas.
The charity based at Trevithick Downs has released an emotive film this festive season, showing how the service can make a lifesaving difference.
The story follows a grandmother prepping for Christmas dinner with her family, as she experiences flashbacks of her husband suffering a cardiac arrest on the coast path. The crew of Cornwall Air Ambulance is tasked to help, in hope that there won’t be an empty chair at the table this Christmas.
The video, which has been filmed by a local production company Oatey Media, features the Cornwall Air Ambulance airbase as well as the Cornish coastline, with the aim of encouraging donations to keep the service running.
Tim Bunting, chief executive, said: “No one wants an empty chair at the table this festive season. With your support, Cornwall Air Ambulance can be there for patients in their greatest moment of need. As a charity we rely on the generosity of the Cornish community to keep our vital service running and ensuring that we can be there for you, your family and loved ones for years to come, if you should ever need us. Thank you for your support throughout the year and over the Christmas period.”
Any donation people can make to the charity between now and the end of December will be doubled thanks to a generous match funder.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.