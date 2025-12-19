But I suppose I can’t do anything about that so best forget it and carry on? Actually, we can do something, and the good news is that there are also some wonderfully helpful tipping points: the price of solar and wind energy has fallen so far and so fast it is by far and away the cheapest electricity; the shift to electric vehicles; the establishing of ULEZs in cities; the change to more plant-based diets; change in how agriculture is encouraged to be more environmentally aware; the whole shift in conversation and perception.