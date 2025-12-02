On Monday, November 24, Rosevear, of Warren Court, Stenalees, appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to two offences - failing to comply with her householder’s duty of care for the transfer of her household waste to a licenced waste collector (The Environmental Protection Act 1990) and failing to assist an enforcement officer of Cornwall Council with their enquires into how the waste was disposed (The Environment Act 1995).