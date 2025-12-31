PLANS to repair the Grade II listed Truro Crown Court have been proposed following concerns the building has become “dilapidated”.
The Ministry of Justice has submitted a pre-application to Cornwall Council for a package of repairs to Truro Combined Courts in Edward Street due to “multiple failures.”
Various defects that have been discovered, which are both age related and due to poor original design, include the failure of the slate roof, defective concrete and roof lights, deterioration of plaster to the large rotunda and heating pipework.
A package of repairs is being compiled to ensure the building can be used for another 40 years. The possibility of providing an additional escape route from the upper roof is also being considered.
AtkinsRéalis UK, on behalf of the Ministry of Justice said: “The building is now approaching 40 years old and suffers from multiple failures which arise from a combination of normal aging of the building fabric including failed seals to double glazed units, failing external coatings and mastic joints.
“But also, poor original design parapet walls, upstand details, incorrect or poor-quality construction, cavity trays to walls, thermal bridges and changing climate insufficient drainage outlets.
“In summary, the proposed works will address issues with water ingress through failed or incorrectly detailed flat and slated roofs, leadwork and defective parapet and external walls.
“The opportunity will be taken to improve thermal performance and increase the capacity of the rainwater drainage systems to provide climate change resilience and minimise risk of further damage to the building.
“The client needs to institute a package of repairs that will ensure the continued use of this vital civic building for a minimum of another 40 years and this has guided the consideration of appropriate repairs.
“In addition, the client has climate change objectives in line with government targets and wishes to take the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and make the building more climate resilient. The reroofing will allow thermal qualities to be improved considerably. There is also a wish to install PVs to reduce energy use.
“The proposed repairs are extensive but will be kept to the minimum required to ensure the continued use of the building whilst preventing further damage.
“The lower roof is saturated down to the structural slab with multiple issues with failing or inappropriate detailing. This requires complete removal of the existing roofing as any moisture trapped within any new installation would invalidate the warranties.
“A new felt roof system with cut to falls insulation is proposed which will upgrade the roof to meet current building regulations.
“The roof lights are life expired and the current frames are not deep enough to accommodate thicker more thermally efficient sealed units.
“The replacement of the failing area of slate roof will allow the architects’ original design intent to be met, with new Delabole slates being installed as was originally specified. Therefore, this enhances the significance of this aspect of the design whilst also ensuring that damage to the building does not occur.
“The heritage importance of the building will be protected rather than negatively impacted by these proposals.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.