THE St Mellion Estate has entered a major new phase in its health and wellbeing offering with the launch of a £400,000 redeveloped fitness facility, officially opening The Gym at St Mellion.
The extensive refurbishment marks a significant investment in wellness at the estate, delivering a completely reimagined gym space designed to elevate fitness, support wellbeing and redefine the gym experience in Cornwall.
Developed in collaboration with interior design specialists Boaz, the transformation blends calming design with cutting-edge technology, creating a modern environment that is both energising and restorative.
Natural tones, layered lighting and an intuitive layout have been used to “bring the outside in”, supporting both physical performance and mental wellbeing while offering a welcoming space for all fitness levels.
At the heart of the new gym is Cornwall’s first EGYM, an intelligent training system that personalises workouts for each user. The technology adapts resistance automatically, guiding members through strength and conditioning sessions that are safer, more effective and tailored to individual goals, whether returning to exercise or pushing performance further.
The redevelopment also introduces a dedicated HYROX training zone, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing functional fitness disciplines to the estate. HYROX blends endurance and strength training and is designed to be accessible, motivating and results-driven for all abilities.
Health club and spa manager, Bex Foster, said the festive season can be challenging for wellbeing, adding that the new facilities aim to inspire members to stay active.
Alongside new strength, functional and cardio zones featuring the latest Matrix and Concept II equipment, members will also benefit from an upcoming transformation of the cycle studio, including new bikes, lighting and flooring.
The relaunch comes as the estate prepares to welcome new resort director Richard Woolley, as St Mellion continues its strategic investment in long-term wellness, fitness and guest experience.
