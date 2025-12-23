A MEDICAL unit in Truro that provides essential breast care services is to undergo a £600,000 refurbishment.
Work is due to get underway to transform the patient and staff spaces in the Mermaid Centre at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, which aims to create a more welcoming, calming environment for everyone who visits.
The project will see a redesigned waiting area, easier access, and a revitalised courtyard garden to provide a tranquil outdoor space.
Additional enhancements will include upgraded interiors throughout patient and staff areas and a refreshed team meeting room.
The Mermaid Centre provides essential breast care services for thousands of women and men from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly each year. Recent patient surveys highlighted the need for a more relaxing environment, improved seating, and access to outdoor space. This project responds to their feedback, ensuring the centre continues to lead in both clinical excellence and patient experience
The investment is being made possible thanks to funding from The Duchy Health Charity and the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity.
Work is expected to begin shortly, with completion expected in spring 2026.
Dr Miklos Barta, a consultant radiologist at The Mermaid Centre, said: “This project will make a huge difference to our patients.
“Our aim is to match the exceptional care we provide with an environment that feels calm, comfortable, and supportive. The redesigned waiting area and garden will help reduce anxiety and create a space that truly promotes wellbeing for patients and staff alike.”
Representatives from both charities expressed their enthusiasm for the project.
Emma Bland, chair of Duchy Health Charity, said: “Duchy Health Charity, as the current guardian of the original Mermaid Appeal Trust funds, is delighted to see the major refurbishment of the Mermaid Centre now underway.
“The designs, shaped by extensive feedback from patients and staff, will significantly enhance the experience of people attending the centre at what can be an extremely worrying time in their lives. Staff too will benefit from a greatly improved working environment.”
Karen Murrish, the fundraising manager at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity, added: “Thanks to the generosity of donors to The Mermaid Centre Fund of Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity, we can help create spaces that reflect the quality of care delivered at the centre. The patients are at the heart of this project, we cannot wait to see the transformation.”
Anyone interested in supporting the Mermaid Centre Fund is asked to visit https://charity.royalcornwallhospitals.nhs.uk/about-us/funds/mermaid-centre/ or contact the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity Fundraising Team on 01872 252858 [email protected]
