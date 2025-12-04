WHAT does Father Christmas do when he can’t find a chimney to climb down?
Well, in the case of the Eden Project, near St Austell, Santa took to abseiling to reach the ground.
The jolly fellow, who some may say is also a bit of a daredevil, got roped up and then made his way down the outside of the huge biomes at the tourist attraction.
Staff noted that the biomes look igloo-like, so perhaps the big man had been practising, on a smaller scale, near the North Pole.
Father Christmas will be in residence at the Eden Project on selected dates until December 24 – and children everywhere can rest easy if their homes haven’t got chimneys (we now know how Santa gets to the ground…)
