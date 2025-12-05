CALLINGTON is preparing to welcome the festive season in style on Saturday, (December 6), with a full day of Christmas cheer, community sparkle and family fun.
The celebrations begin from 10am at Callington Town Hall, where the Christmas Craft Fayre will offer handmade gifts, seasonal treats and a chance for children to meet Father Christmas in his grotto.
With local makers showcasing beautiful creations, it’s the perfect place to start festive shopping.
From 3pm, the festivities continue as the Rotary Club of Callington Christmas Market takes over the Pannier Market, bringing an array of stalls, food, and entertainment. Vocal Footprint will perform at 3:30pm in the Pannier Market and again at 5.30pm in St Mary’s Square.
The heart of the celebration unfolds in St Mary’s Square, where Christmas carols will fill the air from 4.30pm. Father Christmas will make a special arrival at 4.50pm, just in time for the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm, when Callington will shine with festive colour for the first time this season.
Organisers are encouraging families, friends and neighbours to come together and enjoy a day packed with sparkle, music and Christmas spirit.
Before that, the Callington Christmas Tree Festival opens on Friday (December 5) in St Mary’s Church from 6.30pm. Trees will be on show until December 19.
Later this month, the local community are also warmly invited to a special carol service at the Mustard Seed Evangelical Church at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 14.
