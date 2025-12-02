TAMAR Crossings is gearing up for a month of festive fun as staff at the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry prepare to spread Christmas cheer throughout December.
Travellers can expect a series of light-hearted seasonal surprises designed to brighten journeys across the Tamar.
In a playful twist, the toll booths at the Tamar Bridge are being renamed after Santa’s reindeer and decorated for the season. One booth operator will even be stepping into character as Santa himself, giving families the chance to spot the man in red while paying their toll.
Children making the crossing can also take home free Christmas colouring sheets, available from both the toll booths and the Tamar Bridge visitor centre. Once completed, artwork can be returned to the visitor centre, and families are encouraged to share photos of their creations on Tamar Crossings’ social media pages, where selected masterpieces will be showcased online.
The organisation is also preparing to welcome two much-loved annual events. On Saturday, December 6, runners in the Saltash Santa Fun Run and motorcyclists taking part in the Santas on a Bike charity ride will sweep across the Tamar Bridge in a flurry of red suits and festive spirit. Both groups are raising funds for Children’s Hospice South West.
Adding to the celebrations, staff working at the toll booths and on board the ferries will be sporting festive jumpers throughout the month in an effort to bring extra smiles to commuters and visitors.
Chief officer Philip Robinson said: “We’re delighted to bring a little extra joy to everyone travelling across the bridge and ferry this December. We hope these festive touches brighten people’s journeys and bring a smile to those travelling across the Tamar.”
Meanwhile, Tamar Crossings has announced tolls on both the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry will be suspended for the full 24 hours of Christmas Day, from 00:00 to 23:59 on December 25.
The Bridge will remain open as normal throughout the Christmas and New Year period, though drivers are being asked to approach the toll plaza with care, as staff may occasionally be moving behind the booths during the toll-free period.
The Torpoint Ferry will also offer free travel on Christmas Day, operating a single-ferry, half-hourly service running throughout the day and night. The night service, which operates from 22:00 to 06:00 seven days a week, will continue unaffected with half-hourly crossings.
A revised timetable will be in place across the festive period. On Christmas Eve, a two-ferry service will run from 06:30 until 21:00 before switching to the night schedule. On Boxing Day, the ferry will operate with two ferries on a fifteen-minute service until 18:30, before moving to a one-ferry, half-hourly timetable.
A two-ferry service will also run during daytime hours on December 27 to 31 with half-hourly services in the evenings. On New Year’s Day, two ferries will run from 09:30 to 18:30. Normal winter weekday services resume from January 2.
Passengers are encouraged to check the Tamar Crossings website for full details.
