A YOUNG ginkgo tree grown from the seed of a tree that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima has been planted at Cornwall Council’s headquarters, serving as a living symbol of peace and resilience.
A fluent Japanese speaker, Cllr Frank was joined by her husband, Shojiro, whose family hails from Hiroshima.
“Long after this year is over, these six ginkgo trees will keep growing, tended by the Cornish rain and reaching towards the light,” said Cllr Frank, who represents the Saltash Essa ward. “They will remind us that peace, like a tree, begins with care and patience, and that the smallest act, rooted in hope, can grow into something far greater than we ever imagine.”
The sapling is one of six to be planted in public gardens across Cornwall, including Fox Rose Hill, Trewithen, Trebah, The Eden Project and Pencarrow House and Gardens. The initiative stems from gardener Sam Nicholls, who five years ago discovered that a ginkgo tree near the epicentre of Hiroshima’s bombing had survived, its new buds pushing through charred bark in spring 1946.
Seeds from that tree were offered to Cornwall on condition that recipients were members of Mayors for Peace, an international movement promoting peace and resilient communities. Cornwall Council joined the network in 2020, and Sam has since nurtured the saplings to maturity.
Cllr Frank reflected on the wider significance: “This year marks 80 years since Hiroshima, and November also marks the first anniversary of Cornwall’s Faith Covenant. The covenant unites local faith communities in partnership, celebrating diversity and growing through trust – much like these ginkgo trees taking root across Cornwall.”
