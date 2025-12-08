THE annual festival of Christmas trees at St Denys Church in St Dennis has once again been declared a resounding success.
Community groups and businesses filled the church with creatively-decorated trees – each highlighting different aspects of life in the Clay Country village near St Austell.
Festival organiser Liz Bradbury said: “The weekend was just magical! It is difficult to say what was my favourite part of the weekend, however, I particularly loved the different trees created by children; the tree from St Dennis Primary Academy had a theme of ‘Shining Bright Together’ and the trees from the local Scout and Guide groups were also beautifully decorated with decorations that had been handmade by the young people. There was something special about the love and care that had gone into all this hard work.”
During the weekend, visitors were treated to festive music from the St Dennis Youth Band and Imerys Mid Cornwall Male Choir.
Meanwhile, St Dennis Parish Council has thanked all those who attended the lantern parade and Christmas lights switch-on in the village.
A council spokesperson said: “It was fantastic to see the village come together for this community-spirited event, kicking off the festive season.
“Special thanks to all the businesses, groups and individuals who contributed to bring this event together for the village.
“This was a real team effort. The event’s success was down to the generous donations, hard work and time given by all those involved.”
Father Christmas had his grotto at the Pitch Sports Bar where St Dennis Ukulele Club Band provided festive entertainment.
Lantern making workshops were held in the run-up to the occasion, and among those who made lanterns for the parade were pupils at St Dennis Primary Academy.
St Dennis Band lead the lantern parade through the village and the singing of carols at the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights.
