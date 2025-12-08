Festival organiser Liz Bradbury said: “The weekend was just magical! It is difficult to say what was my favourite part of the weekend, however, I particularly loved the different trees created by children; the tree from St Dennis Primary Academy had a theme of ‘Shining Bright Together’ and the trees from the local Scout and Guide groups were also beautifully decorated with decorations that had been handmade by the young people. There was something special about the love and care that had gone into all this hard work.”