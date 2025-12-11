DEVON and Cornwall Police are investigating after a disturbance at the Saltash Tandoori restaurant in Lower Fore Street on Wednesday evening.
Officers were called at around 6.20pm on December 10 following reports that damage had been caused both inside the restaurant and to a flat above the premises.
A man in his 20s, from Plymouth, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken into custody, where he remains while enquiries continue.
