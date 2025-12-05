POLICE officers have joined forces with British Transport Police (BTP) in a major operation targeting drugs and county lines activity on the transport network serving South East Cornwall.
The exercise was designed to disrupt organised crime groups moving illegal substances into smaller towns and to safeguard vulnerable individuals exploited to carry drugs.
County lines, a method used by criminal gangs to transport and sell drugs across regions, often relies on the exploitation of children and adults coerced into trafficking illegal substances. The recent exercise aimed to send a strong message that law enforcement is tackling both supply and exploitation along Cornwall’s transport routes.
During the operation, neighbourhood officers worked alongside passive drugs dog ‘Jasper’, conducting high-visibility patrols on trains departing from Plymouth en route to South East Cornwall.
Jasper was also stationed at ticket barriers, detecting drugs on passengers entering and leaving stations. The exercise covered eight train stations, resulting in three drug seizures and the removal of one knife from the streets.
As part of a BTP initiative, drug amnesty bins were placed at station entrances, allowing travellers to dispose of illegal substances safely. During the exercise, two individuals used the bins to surrender drugs voluntarily, highlighting the role of prevention in reducing harm.
Inspector Ned Bowie, who led the neighbourhood officers involved, said: “Whilst the impact of this prevention work is not something we can easily measure, its importance is undeniable. I am confident this work has helped to deter and disrupt drug use and supply in our communities, showing criminals that we are taking these crimes seriously, we are being robust, and we are carrying out unpredictable activity to identify those breaking the law.”
In addition to the transport-focused activity, officers in Liskeard, Saltash, Torpoint and Looe carried out 116 hours of high-visibility patrols, concentrating on areas previously affected by drug crime. Safeguarding visits were also made to individuals vulnerable to county lines exploitation.
Insp Bowie urged the public to support police efforts: “Please report any information. You are the eyes and ears on the streets – the more intelligence you provide, the more action we can take to tackle crime and protect our communities.”
BTP Detective Inspector Brian Buddo highlighted the wider impact: “Intelligence-led operations like this, delivered with our police partners, form a core part of our work to tackle county lines drug supply and arrest offenders. No area is immune. The drugs being peddled destroy lives, particularly the most vulnerable. Our County Lines Taskforce deploys daily on the rail network in uniform and plain clothes to target supply and safeguard children exploited to move drugs. Anyone spotting drug dealing or exploitation should report it by texting 61016.”
The exercise was part of Operation Scorpion 13, a national initiative aimed at tackling drug crime across the UK. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any criminal activity witnessed at train stations or onboard trains through the BTP online reporting system.
Police say the operation highlights the ongoing threat from organised crime in Cornwall and the vital role of local communities in supporting police.
