South Hill
Women’s Institute
Members of South Hill WI gathered on November 5 for an inspiring presentation by guest speaker Joanna Shepherd, known as “Mrs Marvellous, the Memory Maker.”
Joanna began by sharing some of her own history and the personal journey that led her to become Mrs Marvellous. She spoke about how her lifelong love of fabrics, storytelling and preserving family memories gradually shaped her unique creative path, eventually developing into the meaningful work she carries out today.
Joanna explained how she transforms treasured memories into beautiful textile art. Using a blend of fabrics, photographs, letters and personal keepsakes, she creates bespoke quilts and intricate fabric pictures that capture and celebrate real lives and stories.
She also described her thoughtful work designing memory aprons for people experiencing memory loss. These aprons incorporate familiar fabrics, textures and visual cues that can bring comfort, spark recognition and encourage conversation for those living with dementia.
Joanna went on to discuss how photographs and handwritten letters can be transferred directly onto fabric, enabling families to preserve precious images and sentiments in a lasting, tactile form. She shared examples of how meaningful garments, vintage textiles and treasured scraps can be incorporated into her designs.
Members were fascinated by her techniques and asked numerous questions about image transfers, fabric preparation and how she builds a narrative through colour, stitching and texture. Several members also purchased her fabric pictures of local scenes, which were greatly admired.
A warm vote of thanks was given, with many members commenting on how Joanna had led such an interesting life culminating in such moving personal craft work and how uplifting the talk had been.
Callington/St Ive
Guild
The Guild meeting that was held on Monday, November 17, when the speaker was Martin Bunkum.
He gave a talk of his experiences when he use to be a Street Pastor, which he did for 10 years. The next Guild meetings are on Monday, December 15, when for those wishing to go is to a Christmas concert, being held at Saltash Wesley Church, starting 7pm, with an Augmented Choir and Burraton Primary School Choir.
The following meeting will take place in the New Year, on Monday, January 5, at 7.30pm. When the guest speaker will be Jeremy Gist, speaking on the work of 'Soup Run'. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. All are welcome.
St Ive
Parish Church
The next united service will take place on Sunday, December 7, at St Ive Parish Church. Starting at 11.15am. A time of chat over tea/coffee to follow the service.
On Thursday, December 11, there will be a Candlelight Carol's held at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 7pm, with Valley Voices.
There will be a Christmas Eve Service at St Ive Parish Church at 9pm.
On Christmas Day there will be a united service at St Ive Village Hall, starting at 10am this will be led by Rev Start Reed.
All welcome to attend.
Liskeard
Flower Club
In November the Flower Club members and guests thoroughly enjoyed our Christmas demonstration by Charlotte Dawe from Port Isaac entitled "Christmas is Coming".
She delighted everyone by producing at least six arrangements, using a huge variety of flowers and colours. The arrangements were all raffled off at the end of the afternoon, much to the delight of the winners. This was followed by a refreshing cup of tea/coffee, cakes and biscuits.
Our next meeting is on Thursday afternoon, December 11, at 2pm in the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard, PL14 4FL. This is a Christmas wreath workshop so should be good fun.
New and old members are very welcome to attend. Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684344. Club website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
Lanreath
Village hall
Lanreath Amenities Christmas Bingo will be held on Wednesday, December 10, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Double full house prizes and second and first line prizes to be won.
There will also be a Christmas raffle and money game.
Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Dobwalls
United Church
On Sunday, December 7, at 9am there will be morning service. Then at 3pm there will be free tea and cake.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, December 7 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's Church, Upton Cross
Sunday, December 7 - All Age Service at 10am.
Sending Love to Ukraine
The Christmas Express box trip for the children of Ukraine is leaving on December 19. All donations will have to be taken to collecting points by December 12 please.
Drop off points are either at the back of St Paul's Church, Upton Cross (9am to 4pm) or the Humanitarian Hub, Unit 2, Tinners Way, Callington.
Boxes are being provided but it would be so grateful if you can help providing the contents for ages two to 12 according to sex and age.
Suitable suggestions: Children's soap bag, tooth brush, paste, soap, winter hat, gloves, scarfs, socks. Small pack of crayons etc. pack of playing cards, small sized picture books, small toy cars etcetera, tennis ball, small bag of sweets,
Christmas chocolate coins, bar of chocolate, small packet of biscuits and other suitable items.
Stara Woods
The Working Bees will be meeting at the entrance of the woods at 10am on Saturday, December 6, as usual at 10am. Anyone interested to help contact simonhumphreys57@btinternet,com
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The Christmas Fun Prize Bingo event will take place at Rilla Mill Village Hall on Saturday, December 6, in Rilla Mill Village Hall.
Doors open at 6.30pm for eyes down at 7pm.
Refreshments will be available also a raffle will take place. Contact Julia on 07580 255001 to book a table.
Parish council
The next meeting will take place on Monday, December 8, in Rilla Mill Village Hall at 7.30pm.
Connon
Methodist Church
December 5 - Food for Thought (with bacon baps) with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
December 7 - Sunday service with Anita Coutiour Nicholson at 10am.
Trematon
Women’s Institute
Ladies of Trematon WI met up for their November meeting and were welcomed by President Pauline Newman who introduced two new visitors Pam Gray and Barbara Baker.
After a rendition of Jerusalem the ladies settled in for an evening of the past. With the room in darkness Adrian Chapman entered carrying a lamp and proceeded to introduce himself as Howard Carter who helped discover the Tomb of Tutankhaman in November 1922. With a wonderful presentation and a film show we really felt we were in the tomb seeing things for the first time.
It was so enthralling and captured all the feelings of discovery. We did not understand how hard and how long it was to take these things out into the daylight for the first time. We all imagined that we were there and there were a great many questions afterwards. A vote of thanks was given by Margaret Temple. After refreshments, the minutes and matters arising from Secretary Pam Potterton with details of the Royal Cornwall Show.
Pauline asked for us to remember our old president Marlaine Clarke who passed away one year ago on November 3. Thanks were also expressed to St Neot WI where we visited to learn about Defibrillation with a demonstration, which we all thoroughly enjoyed.
After the treasurers report from Marcia Alexander, we discussed out Christmas party and things we like to do or visit in 2026.
Some lovely raffle prizes were won by Anne, Marcia, Diane, Toni, Pam, Hilary and Jane.
Competition winners were:
Something of historical interest: 1st Jane Smith, 2nd Joy Crump, 3rd Pam Potterton, 4th Diane Shann.
Christmas Foliage: 1st Pam Potterton, 2nd Jane Smith, 3rd Joy Crump, 4th Hilary Greene.
Next ‘Ladies that Lunch’: will be on Monday, January 12, at noon at the Tamar Garden Centre, Carkeel, Saltash.
Next meeting will be on Tuesday, December 9, 7pm at the Saltash Baptist Church which will be the Christmas Party with buffet, Christmas games and Secret Santa Gifts.
Competition: Christmas Table decoration.
Why not come and join us in 2026, although we are called Trematon WI we are Saltash based and you would be very welcome. Details from Pam Potterton secretary (07732 394192).
Saltash
Cricket Club
On Sunday, January 4, the Saltash Cricket Club team will be out and about in the local area collecting real Christmas trees and disposing of them in return for a donation towards the club funds.
Anyone who lives in the PL1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 12 postcodes can book their collection by responding to the club’s post on the official Saltash Cricket Club Facebook page.
Minimum suggested donations for tree collection are £5 for trees up to seven feet tall and £10 for those over seven feet.
Organisers have thanked WeDump4U – Waste Removal & Skip Hire for supplying vehicles and handling disposal of the trees, as well as Tamar Trash – Waste Removal, who are also providing vehicles.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.