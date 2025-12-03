Hotspot policing began in Devon and Cornwall 18 months ago, with the aim of reducing antisocial behaviour (ASB) and making communities feel safer through extra foot patrols.
Research shows crime is not evenly spread but concentrated in small clusters, known as hotspots. Of all crime recorded, 58 per cent of it happens in the top 10 per cent of places with the most serious crime. A review of international studies also indicates that hotspot policing is effective and has reduced offending by 17 per cent.
Consequently, additional resources have been focused on specific areas within our region, where ASB occurs more frequently in accordance with a government formula.
Patrols are not only conducted by police officers but also uniformed personnel including street marshals and ASB council caseworkers. Working in this way allows the authorities to gather intelligence so action can be taken.
A great example in Newquay has seen the police joining forces with Cornwall Council last month to enforce a partial closure order on a property in the town centre.
Residents in the block had been blighted by nuisance and criminal behaviour for many months, while passers-by were also subjected to the impact, as people spilled out of the property and drank alcohol on the streets.
The three-month closure order provides respite to those living nearby the apartment who were subjected to loud music played daily, drug use and frequent parties during all times of the day and night.
I am pleased to report that the closure order has been complied with, but once lifted in January, I would like to reassure concerned residents that a full closure order or tenancy removal can be sought if the disruptive behaviour returns.
Since September 2024, the OPCC has funded a lawyer specifically to help the police in Torbay use all legal powers available to tackle ASB more quickly. A powerful tool at their disposal is closure orders which shut down a wide range premises including residential homes, businesses and abandoned properties where incidents have been escalating.
So far, 47 full and partial closure orders and extensions have been issued at residential and business premises. ASB is a scourge on our society that massively impacts hard-working, law-abiding people trying to go about their lives.
That is why combatting ASB is a key priority for my office and alongside Devon & Cornwall Police, we continually meet with partner agencies and consider any measures that could stamp it out.
Partnership working is not just something we talk about, it is something we do.
The collaboration required to enforce a closure order demonstrates the need for a joined-up approach because by communicating effectively and pulling in the same direction, all partner agencies can achieve better results for the people who matter, residents of Devon and Cornwall.
Across our region, 16 towns and cities are benefitting from additional foot patrols as part of the Hotspot Policing project, funded by my office and central government.
Between April and September this year, nearly 7,000 extra hours of patrols took place - or 290 hours each week.
This is designed to identify perpetrators and drive down levels of ASB in areas that data says are high offending zones; and it has worked. During the six-month period, 160 stop searches and 107 arrests were made on additional patrols.
Despite acknowledging there are issues with ASB that we must continue to clamp down on, it is important to have perspective. We live in a wonderful part of the country and are among the top five safest places to live.
If you are experiencing ASB in your community or want to raise concerns with the police, please report them on the police website. If a crime is taking place, call 999.
If you’ve reported ASB more than three times in the last six months to any agency and had no action then you can request an ASB case review via your local council. This ensures all agencies speak to each other and take action to address your concerns.
