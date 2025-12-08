A TORPOINT school was forced into ‘lockdown’ this afternoon (Monday) after police launched an urgent search for a man reportedly carrying a bladed weapon in the town centre.
However, local police later confirmed this was a "well intentioned but mistaken report" and that the individual involved had been in touch.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 3pm on Monday, December 8, after receiving a report of a man seen with a bladed article in Fore Street, Torpoint. Officers immediately attended and began searching the area.
As a precaution, Torpoint Community College placed students and staff into lockdown.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and carried out a search for the man. Units remain in the area with enquiries ongoing to locate the individual and determine whether any offences have been committed. We have received no further reports.”
However, police were later contacted by the individual in question and they were able to confirm the item reported was not a weapon.
A Torpoint Police spokesperson said: “The individual involved has contacted us. He was visited by officers and as a result we are satisfied that the item was not a weapon of any sorts. We are grateful to him for his prompt response to our appeal and to the support offered by the wider community.”
