DRIVERS using the A38 through Plymouth are being urged to slow down and adjust to a new permanent speed limit, as police prepare to begin enforcement following a short grace period.
Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed a 60mph speed limit is now in force on the A38 between Marsh Mills and the Tamar Bridge.
The change came into effect on December 22 and applies to both cars and vans travelling along the busy route, which forms part of the Devon Expressway. New signage has been installed across the Plymouth section of the road to make motorists aware of the revised limit.
Although no average speed cameras will be installed on the A38 Parkway, police have confirmed speed detection will begin soon. Officers said drivers will be given a short period to familiarise themselves with the new restriction before enforcement action starts.
In a statement, the force’s road safety team said: “Please be aware the 60mph speed restriction on the A38 between Marsh Mills and the Tamar Bridge is now in effect. Speed detection will commence on this stretch of road in the near future after a short period to allow drivers to adjust to the new limits.”
Motorists are also being reminded that a lower, temporary speed limit remains in place on the approach to the Tamar Bridge. This reduced limit will stay until work on the Saltash Tunnel is completed, and drivers are advised to pay close attention as speed limits change along the route.
The speed reduction follows a safety review which found collision rates on this stretch of road are double the national average. Latest validated data recorded 157 collisions between 2020 and 2024, resulting in 226 injuries.
National Highways said the speed reduction is intended to reduce both the number and severity of collisions on one of the South West’s busiest roads.
