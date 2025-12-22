Drivers in and around Cornwall will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to midnight, January 31 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am May 30 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 11pm December 22 to 4am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth roundabout Inner ring management for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 5 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.