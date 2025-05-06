IN a bid to protect and deter young people from using illegal drugs, Devon and Cornwall Police visited St Austell College and Fowey School with a passive drugs dog to educate students.
During the visit, police ran a session about the dangers of using drugs to teenagers. Students also had the opportunity to see drug dog Jasper in action after carrying out a drugs search in the building.
Inspector Simon Andrews, who heads up neighbourhood police teams in St Austell, said: “We don’t expect to find drugs when we visit schools, that’s not the reason we’re there.
“Our purpose is to open up a conversation with young people about the possible dangers and consequences of using drugs. If we can encourage young people to make safe informed decisions as they grow older and deter them from using drugs, that’s a win.
“These visits are also an opportunity to show that we are proactive in tackling the use of drugs – which is another effective way to deter drug use both in and outside of school.”
Inspector Andrews commented on the importance of these visits in safeguarding young people from criminality in the future: “The years aged between 15 and 18 are key in a young person’s life. If we can form positive relationships with young people at this vital age, the chances of deterring them from making negative choices that may lead to criminality or antisocial behaviour improves.”
Inspector Andrews added: “We’re here to protect everyone in our communities. Education and prevention is one of the most effective ways of doing this, so this work will continue throughout the year.
“As a message to parents and guardians, please work with us to keep young people safe. Know the dangers of using illegal substances, be inquisitive and question where, if any, they are getting substances from.”