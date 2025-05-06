DETECTIVES have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to trace in relation to an attempted rape in Liskeard.
At around 12pm on Thursday, March 27, a woman was walking in woodland in Lake Lane, Liskeard, when she was followed by two men who began to shout abuse at her.
Both of the men caught up with the victim who was then assaulted with one of the men trying to pull down her trousers. The woman managed to fight them off and get away before seeking assistance from members of the public nearby.
Detectives launched an investigation as soon as the incident was reported to them.
“As part of our enquiries, a 27-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and is currently in custody,” a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Investigating officer detective constable Max Smith said: “We have covered numerous enquiries, including CCTV trawls and house-to-house enquiries and we are now releasing this image with the hope that someone recognises the person pictured.
“The male is described as being a white man, aged in his early 20s, and of a very thin build. He was wearing a matching navy tracksuit which was zipped up to the chin and had a large hood. He had a gaunt appearance with dark, sunken eyes.
“We are also trying to trace a female dog walker who kindly came to the victim’s aid after the incident. She has been described to be in her late 40s with straight blond hair and was wearing a multi-coloured jacket. She was walking three dogs.
“We would ask anyone who has any information about this appeal to please come forward and contact us on 101 quoting 50250096349, or you can provide information through our online form.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”