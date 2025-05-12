LAMETTON Mill is opening as part of the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, May 25 (11am to 4pm) and Wednesday, May 28 (1pm to 4pm).
The newly created garden was planted in 2023 on the site of a former mill in St Keyne, near Liskeard. It has been skilfully designed with a variety of young specimen trees, herbaceous borders, roses and a pond.
The garden is on a gentle slope and has been laid out on different levels with several seating areas. Intersectional peonies are a particular feature and blooming beautifully right now.
Delicious home-made teas will be available and plants will be for sale. Dogs on leads are welcome.
For more information about the garden, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45998/lametton-mill