TWO teenagers have been arrested following a string of vehicle-related crimes in the Saltash and Liskeard areas during the early hours of Saturday (May 31).
Devon and Cornwall Police were alerted at around 3.25am after a damaged and abandoned blue Honda Jazz was discovered on the westbound carriageway of the A38 near Liskeard. The vehicle was recovered and traced back to a property on New Road, Saltash, where it had been reported stolen.
As officers investigated, two further reports came in of attempted vehicle thefts at separate properties on Pollards Way in Saltash. Both incidents occurred during the same early morning period and are believed to be connected.
Following enquiries, two boys, a 16-year-old from the Liskeard area and a 15-year-old from the Callington area, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage from New Road or Pollards Way between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50250136958.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.