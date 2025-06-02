• A30, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Mitchell - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, A392, A3058 to re-join A30 at Summer Court or via A3076 to Mitchell. Westbound, diversion, same in reverse.