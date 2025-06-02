Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30, diversion westbound, via B3288, B3285, A3075, re-join A30.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm June 2 to 4am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple to Four Winds - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor, lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth, traffic lights for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Temple westbound, entry Slip closure for Safety fence and barrier works, diversion - A30 eastbound to Bolventor and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Avers.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to midnight, June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin to Bodmin - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Mitchell - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, A392, A3058 to re-join A30 at Summer Court or via A3076 to Mitchell. Westbound, diversion, same in reverse.
• A38, from 7pm June 11 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm June 16 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Longrock to Crowlas multi way signals for white lining.
• A30, from 8pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carminow Cross - exit slip lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, avoiding low bridge via A39, A393, A3047 re-join A30, diversion eastbound, via A3047, B3277, A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30.
• A30, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha exit and entry slip closure for inspection/survey works, exit slip diversion via - A30 west to Fivelanes junction, A30 east to Pennygilliam junction, B3254 south and B3257 west, entry slip diversion via - B3257 east, B3254 north and join A30 at Pennygilliam junction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.