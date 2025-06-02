VOLUNTEERS from Looe RNLI sprang into action twice in a matter of hours on Saturday evening, responding to separate incidents involving young people in potentially dangerous situations at sea.
The first call came at 7:13pm when Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received a 999 alert reporting concern for two children on an inflatable being pushed by an adult into deep water near Looe Police Station.
Looe RNLI’s D Class lifeboat Ollie Naismith II launched and headed upriver. The crew located the group safely ashore near a car park and, after confirming they were not in immediate danger, delivered a stark warning about the risks of swimming in the river..
At 8:57pm, the crew were paged again. This time, two paddleboarders were spotted off Downderry, waving their paddles in apparent distress. Sixteen volunteers responded, launching the Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II.
Upon arrival, they found two teenagers adrift far from shore, struggling to return in failing light. Cold and exhausted, they were brought safely aboard and returned to the Lifeboat Station to warm up and reunite with their parents.
Looe RNLI praised the quick-thinking members of the public who raised the alarm. Their vigilance, paired with the rapid response from crews, likely prevented both incidents from becoming serious emergencies.
