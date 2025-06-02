SALTASH residents are being urged to check their video doorbells and dashcams after a spate of vehicle-related crimes in the New Road and Pollards Way area during the early hours of Saturday (May 31).
Police have received multiple reports of vehicles being stolen, tampered with, and targeted in attempted thefts between midnight and 3am.
Officers are appealing for any footage from that time which may assist with ongoing investigations. Anyone with relevant evidence is asked to contact police via 101 or 101 online, quoting reference 50250136958.
Authorities are also warning the public not to share images, names or video online, as this could compromise the investigation and potentially put innocent people at risk.
Residents are reminded to lock vehicles, remove keys – even when parked on driveways – and secure all doors and windows before going to bed to help prevent further incidents.
