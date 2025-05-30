SKATEBOARDER Lola Tambling returned to her Cornish roots to kick off NatWest’s Baton Relay in Penzance, igniting a powerful celebration of community, sport and charity.
As the reigning 2024 British national champion in the women’s park discipline, Lola, 17, is not only an elite athlete, but also a proud ambassador for NatWest Thrive and Team GB.
Her skateboarding journey began in Saltash, at the age of seven, when her parents opened a local skatepark that became the foundation for her success.
Firing the starting gun outside NatWest’s Penzance branch, Lola launched the bank’s second Baton Relay, which will see more than 300 NatWest colleagues travel nearly 1,300 miles across the UK to raise money for local charities and community groups. The event is part of NatWest’s “Go For It Challenge,” celebrating its continued partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB.
Waving off Clifton, the NatWest mobile banking van that serves rural communities, Lola helped start the first leg of the journey from Penzance to Truro, then to Plymouth, and on to Exeter. The van symbolises the bank’s commitment to reaching remote areas and creating a sense of unity along the route.
Participants will walk, wheel, run, cycle, swim, kayak and sail their way from Penzance to Southampton, through London and the South East, into Wales, and finally to Menai Bridge in North Wales.
“It’s been an amazing experience kicking off the relay somewhere that’s very close to my heart,” Lola said. “It’s so moving to see so many people taking part, raising money for causes they care about, and sharing their stories.”
Last year’s inaugural relay raised nearly £70,000, and NatWest aims to build on that success. Over the next four years, the baton will travel more than 5,400 miles – equal to the distance between Team GB’s London HQ and Los Angeles – culminating in the lead-up to the 2028 Olympics.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.