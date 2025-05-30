A LUNCH for dogs and their owners has been held at the Eden Project, near St Austell, in the run-up to the Big Lunch, a nationwide celebration of neighbourhoods and communities.
The event saw excited dogs tucking into treats, including a dog-friendly cake made by Eden Project head chef Mike Greer, and enjoying some play time with a host of toys.
The occasion was aimed at encouraging people across the nation to be “more dog” by spending some time socialising at the Big Lunch on June 7 and 8.
The dog-friendly lunch coincided with the launch of new YouGov data, commissioned by the Big Lunch, which revealed that nearly two-thirds of people (62 per cent) think that dogs are more sociable than humans, and that this is the quality we envy most in our pets, with more than four in 10 people (43 per cent) agreeing that dogs’ ability to socialise readily is the trait they would most like to have themselves.
Organisers behind the Big Lunch are encouraging people to get conversation flowing with their neighbours on June 7 and 8, leading to more social connections and closer-connected communities.
Lindsey Brummitt, programme director at the Eden Project, said: “It’s been fantastic to bring together a group of dogs who are as enthused about getting to know new people as we are at the Big Lunch!
“So, while you might feel barking mad approaching your neighbours and inviting them to share a bite to eat together, we know that better connected communities are happier and more resilient to the challenges life throws at us.
“So don’t be shy, channel your inner dog and spend a bit of time socialising either at home with your neighbours, or here at the Eden Project, at the Big Lunch on June 7-8!”
The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project made possible with support from the Pears Foundation and partners Co-op and Greene King. It’s promoted as the UK’s annual celebration for neighbours and a big community-led fundraiser, which has bought millions of people together in a nationwide act of friendship in June every year since 2009.
While people across the UK will be coming together for the Big Lunch in their streets and neighbourhoods to share friendship, food and fun, the Eden Project will be welcoming guests and their furry companions to enjoy the site together.
All adults who visit the Eden Project during the Big Lunch weekend will receive a voucher to sit down and enjoy a free hot drink together and there will be free treats available for dogs at catering outlets across site. On Sunday, June 8, there will also be the opportunity for visitors to have a portrait photograph taken of their dog.
During the Big Lunch weekend, and for the first time, visitors and their four-legged friends will be able to sit down together inside the Eden Project's main catering outlet, the Biome Kitchen, to relax and enjoy food and drinks with their faithful companions.
