MODERN steam locomotive Tornado drew a crowd during a visit to Cornwall.
Tornado, which pulled a Royal Duchy excursion train from Bristol to Par, used MPower Kernow CIC’s railway turntable in St Blazey as people gathered to watch.
The occasion helped the social enterprise highlight its appeal for the final segment of funding needed to complete its skills training centre which it is expecting to open in September.
The turntable is the centrepiece of the new training facilities which will offer practical STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education opportunities to people looking to access careers in the engineering and construction sectors. MPower expects to focus on children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Restored to working order by MPower in 2023, the turntable has provided practical learning opportunities for young, inexperienced NEET (not in employment, education or training) volunteers, working under the supervision of experienced volunteer engineering mentors.
MPower launched its initiative in 2021 with the aim of addressing a technical skills shortage. A range of stakeholders have been brought in to help make the project a success.
Duncan Mitchell, founder and chief executive of MPower, said: “To enable MPower to complete the work and enable young people under the age of 18 to access the site from September, we still require in the region of £75,000, and will be launching our Crowdfunder in early June to achieve this.”
MPower is calling on individuals and potential stakeholders for support.
Tornado entered service in 2008 and is the only brand new mainline steam locomotive to have been built in the 21st-century.
In 2017, Tornado became the first steam locomotive to officially reach 100 mph on British tracks in over 50 years.
Duncan Mitchell and MPower Kernow CIC commercial director Mervyn Allcock were among those who welcomed Tornado and its crew to St Blazey.
