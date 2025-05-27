THE museum in Liskeard is marking a special milestone on Friday, June 6, as it celebrates its 23rd anniversary with a full day of free events for all ages.
Opened on June 6, 2002, by HRH King Charles III, the museum has become a treasured part of the town’s cultural heritage. This year’s anniversary is not only a chance to reflect on the museum’s history but also a celebration of the dedicated volunteers who keep it thriving.
The day begins with a heart-warming Teddy Bears' Tea Party from 10.30am to 11.30am – a free event tailored for pre-schoolers. Children are encouraged to bring their favourite teddies for party hat decorating, tasty treats, and gentle fun in a welcoming setting.
Later in the afternoon, guests can enjoy a relaxing welcome with tea and cake at 2pm, followed by a curated tour of the VE Day Exhibition at 2.15pm, led by one of the museum’s passionate volunteer curators. This exhibit offers a glimpse into wartime life and local stories, highlighting the resilience of the community.
At 2.45pm, there will be a presentation on “Threads,” the museum’s award-winning exhibition that explores Liskeard’s textile heritage through art and storytelling.
The day then concludes at 3pm with visitors offered an opportunity to chat with existing volunteers – a perfect moment for those interested in getting involved or simply thanking the people behind the scenes.
Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a parent looking for a fun morning activity, or someone curious about volunteering, Liskeard Museum’s anniversary celebration promises something for everyone. It’s a heartfelt tribute to 23 years of community, history and the volunteers who make it all possible.
Organisers say there is no need to book for the day - and further information can be obtained by visiting their website www.liskeardmuseum.com